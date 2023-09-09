Brain Teaser for Observation Test: Can you spot 6 words hidden at the farm in 24 seconds?

Are you tired of monotony? Of your (presumably) boring routine? If your answer to these two questions is yes, then you are in the right place. Luckily for you, we have an exciting way to break your monotony. Yes, you guessed it right. We are here with a brain teaser puzzle to help you break away from your monotony. This brain teaser is a tad bit different from our usual ones, where you have to spot the hidden object, animal, or mistake.

In this brain puzzle, you have to spot 6 words that are hidden in the image. The hidden words are related to the image. This type of puzzle can boost your vocabulary and improve your observation skills. So, are you ready for it? Let’s begin!

Brain Teaser- Spot 6 words in 24 seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image above, you can see a farm. There is an apple orchard near the farm and you can see four children picking apples from the trees. There is also a barn where you can see a cow and on the road, there is a pickup truck carrying apples from the orchard. There are also six words scattered throughout in this farm image. You have to spot them all in 24 seconds or less. Finding the words hidden in this puzzle is fairly easy. All you have to do is observe the image really carefully, and you will solve this puzzle within the given time.

So, go ahead and set your timer to 24 seconds and get started. Keep in mind that there are 6 words hidden in this puzzle, and they are all related to farming. This puzzle can only be solved by people with good observation skills and vocabulary. If you have good skills, you will be able to solve this brain riddle with ease.

How many words in the image have you found so far? Did you spot any? Or did you have no luck? Well, whatever the case, you have to hurry up. You only had 24 seconds to find all the words, and the timer is about to come to an end.

And time’s up! Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to spot 6 words hidden in this brain teaser picture puzzle. The following words were hidden in the picture:

COW

FARM

PICK

APPLE

SUN

BARN

Here, take a look:

