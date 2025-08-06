Mumbai University Result 2025 OUT at mu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

How to Check

Mumbai University Result 2025: Mumbai University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPEd, BSc (Computer Science), MA, MSc, BEd, and MCom. Mumbai University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- mu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the University of Mumbai results 2025 through their PRN number.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mumbai University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Mumbai University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Mumbai University Results for various examinations.