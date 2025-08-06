Mumbai University Result 2025 OUT at mu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Mumbai University Result 2025: Mumbai University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPEd, BSc (Computer Science), MA, MSc, BEd, and MCom. Mumbai University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- mu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the University of Mumbai results 2025 through their PRN number.
Mumbai University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Mumbai University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Mumbai University results on the official exam portal of the University- mu.ac.in.
Mumbai University Result 2025
How to Check Mumbai University Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mumbai University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mu.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it
Step 5: The Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check Mumbai University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Mumbai University Results for various examinations.
Name of Examination
Result Date
Result Link
Bachelor Of Physical Education (Sem IV)(2 Yr.) (Cbsgs)
August 05, 2025
B.Sc. (Computer Science)(Idol)(Sem VI)(Cbcgs)
August 05, 2025
Master Of Arts( BA/MA Five Year Integrated Course In Pali) (Semester - IV) (NEP 2020)
August 05, 2025
BA/MA Five-Year Integrated Course (Pali) Sem-VIII CBCS Rev
August 05, 2025
Master Of Science (Life Sciences Aquaculture Technology (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)
August 05, 2025
Master Of Science(Life Sciences Bio-Technology) (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)
August 05, 2025
Master Of Science(Life Sciences Bio-Chemistry (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)
August 04, 2025
Master Of Science(Life Sciences Environment Bio-Technology) (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)
August 04, 2025
Two-Year Bachelor Of Education (Sem.-I) (Cbcs)
August 04, 2025
Master Of Science(Maths (Run By University Department)) (Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 04, 2025
Master Of Commerce(Business Management) (Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 04, 2025
Master In Computer Application (Sem. VI) (Choice Based)
August 01, 2025
Master Of Arts(Urdu) ( Semester - III) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 01, 2025
Master Of Science(Life Sciences Bio-Technology) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 01, 2025
Master Of Science(Maths) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 01, 2025
Master Of Arts(Urdu) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 01, 2025
Master Of Arts(Marathi (Run By University Department )) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary
August 01, 2025
Master Of Arts(Eurasian Studies) (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)
August 01, 2025
Mumbai University: Highlights
The University of Mumbai, formerly known as the University of Bombay, is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was established in 1857 consequent upon “Wood’s Education Dispatch”, and it is one of the first three Universities in India. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Mumbai University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. For students, staff, and faculty members, Mumbai University has modern and upgraded facilities.
Mumbai University: Highlights
University Name
Mumbai University
Established
1857
Location
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Mumbai University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
