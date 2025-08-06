CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Mumbai University Result 2025 OUT at mu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Mumbai University Result 2025 OUT: Mumbai University declared the results of various UG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Mumbai University results 2025.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 6, 2025, 14:12 IST
Mumbai University Result 2025: Mumbai University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPEd, BSc (Computer Science), MA, MSc, BEd, and MCom. Mumbai University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- mu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the University of Mumbai results 2025 through their PRN number.

As per the latest update, Mumbai University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Mumbai University results on the official exam portal of the University- mu.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check Mumbai University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mumbai University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Mumbai University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Mumbai University Results for various examinations.

Name of Examination

Result Date

Result Link

Bachelor Of Physical Education (Sem IV)(2 Yr.) (Cbsgs)

August 05, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. (Computer Science)(Idol)(Sem VI)(Cbcgs)

August 05, 2025

Click here

Master Of Arts( BA/MA Five Year Integrated Course In Pali) (Semester - IV) (NEP 2020)

August 05, 2025

Click here

BA/MA Five-Year Integrated Course (Pali) Sem-VIII CBCS Rev

August 05, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science (Life Sciences Aquaculture Technology (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)

August 05, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science(Life Sciences Bio-Technology) (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)

August 05, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science(Life Sciences Bio-Chemistry (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)

August 04, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science(Life Sciences Environment Bio-Technology) (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)

August 04, 2025

Click here

Two-Year Bachelor Of Education (Sem.-I) (Cbcs)

August 04, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science(Maths (Run By University Department)) (Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 04, 2025

Click here

Master Of Commerce(Business Management) (Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 04, 2025

Click here

Master In Computer Application (Sem. VI) (Choice Based)

August 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Arts(Urdu) ( Semester - III) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science(Life Sciences Bio-Technology) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Science(Maths) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Arts(Urdu) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Arts(Marathi (Run By University Department )) ( Semester - I) (NEP 2020) Supplementary

August 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Arts(Eurasian Studies) (Semester - II) (NEP 2020)

August 01, 2025

Click here

Mumbai University: Highlights

The University of Mumbai, formerly known as the University of Bombay, is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was established in 1857 consequent upon “Wood’s Education Dispatch”, and it is one of the first three Universities in India. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Mumbai University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. For students, staff, and faculty members, Mumbai University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Mumbai University: Highlights

University Name

Mumbai University 

Established

1857

Location

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

