DDA Patwari Salary 2025: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 20, 2025, 21:28 IST

DDA Patwari Salary 2025: DDA aims to fill 79 vacancies for the Patwari post. Selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 21700- Rs 69100 under pay level 3. Learn about DDA Patwari Salary and Job Profile here.

DDA Patwari Salary: Delhi Development Authority has announced 79 vacancies for the Patwari post under DDA direct recruitment 2025. It is a promising job opportunity for students seeking stable employment with decent pay and excellent career prospects. The basic pay for this position will be Rs 21700. Along with fixed pay, they will also receive attractive allowances based on government norms. Candidates should also check the DDA Patwari job profile to get an idea of the roles and responsibilities associated with the designation. Continue reading to learn more about the DDA Patwari Salary and Job Profile on this page.

DDA Patwari Salary 2025

DDA Patwari post attracts a large number of applicants owing to its reputation, high pay, and job security. Thus, you must be aware of the salary structure and job profile to avoid any confusion after getting appointed for the post. They are primarily responsible for handling revenue data and resolving issues of property disputes. The DDA Patwari salary is structured according to the pay level 3 under the 7th CPC guidelines. Thus, the pay band for this position falls between Rs 5200-20200 with a grade pay of Rs 2000. 

DDA Patwari Salary Structure

The DDA Patwari salary structure comprises a variety of components, including pay scale, pay level, pay band, grade pay, and other relevant information. The pay for this role is set according to the 7th CPC guidelines. Here is the breakdown for the salary structure for the DDA Patwari post shared below.

Pay Level

Level 3

Group

Group C

Pay Band

Rs 5200-20200

Pay Scale

Rs 21700- Rs 69100

Grade Pay

Rs 2000

Allowances

As per government guidelines

DDA Patwari Salary In-Hand

The DDA Patwari salary in hand is computed by considering the basic pay along with admissible allowances such as  DA, HRA and other benefits, minus any deductions like Provident Fund and taxes. The newly appointed candidates will initially receive basic pay of Rs 21700, which may increase up to Rs 69100 over the years. The DDA Patwari salary per month also depends on the allowances provided to the employees.

What it the monthly salary of DDA Patwari?

The DDA Patwari salary per month falls within the pay scale of Rs 21700 and Rs 69100. They will also receive various perks and allowances along with basic pay.

DDA Patwari Salary: Perks & Allowances

In addition to the basic pay, the employees will also receive numerous perks, allowances, and benefits based on the government guidelines. These allowances not only provide financial benefits but also increase job satisfaction by improving their living standards. Some of the perks and allowances involved in the DDA Patwari salary are as follows:

  • Dearness Allowances

  • House Rent Allowances

  • Travel Allowances

  • Medical Allowances

  • Pension

  • Gratuity Benefits

  • Other Relevant Allowances

DDA Patwari Allowances

DDA Patwari Job Profile

Candidates appointed for the Patwari post are entrusted with the responsibility to handle land and property records under the DDA. This role ensures accurate land record management, document verification, and revenue support functions. The roles and responsibilities included in the DDA Patwari job profile are as follows:

  • Handle land and property records in the assigned region and keep them up-to-date.

  • Support land revenue and associated administrative duties.

  • Resolve all the issues related to land or property disputes.

  • Responsible for verifying documents related to ownership.

  • Create reports and support seniors in legal or revenue cases.

  • Perform all the tasks allocated by higher authorities.

What are the roles and responsibilities of DDA Patwari?

The DDA Patwari Job Profile involves responsibilities like handling land and property records in the assigned region, resolving property disputes, and performing other relevant tasks.

DDA Patwari Career Growth & Promotions

There are enormous career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for the DDA Patwari post. Based on the seniority, work performance, and internal exams, the Patwari employees may get promoted to higher posts. The promotional hierarchy for the Patwari post in DDA is as follows:

  • Patwari 

  • Naib Tehsildar

  • Tehsildar

  • Deputy Director (Revenue)

