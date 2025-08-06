CBSE Attendance Rules 2025: 75% Attendance Mandatory for Upcoming Class 10th, 12th Board Exams; Check Official Notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a firm directive mandating that students of Classes X and XII must maintain a minimum of 75 % attendance during the 2025–26 academic year to be eligible to appear in the 2026 board examinations. This order was communicated through an official circular dated August 4.

Guidelines for Excusation: By January 7, 2026, schools must report instances of low attendance supported by official participation records, medical certifications, or death certificates. All relevant documents must adhere to the established SOPs; late submissions won't be allowed.

Eligibility will be based on attendance records as of January 1, 2026; hence, attendance after this date, even if updated subsequently, will not be taken into account.

Accurate Record-Keeping: During CBSE's surprise inspections, attendance records must be kept up to date, validated by authorized officials and class teachers, and made available.

Students can get the Official CBSE Circular PDF by linking the link below:

The measure, according to CBSE, intends to address recurring problems including non-compliant attendance and the rising number of "dummy candidates," or students who are officially enrolled but rarely attend lessons. In order to ensure that kids fulfill attendance requirements, schools and parents will now share accountability. Additionally, institutions will be rigorously watched to prevent record-keeping fraud.

Valid Exemptions and Condonation

Under special circumstances, such as extended illness, a death in the family, or involvement in official national or international events, CBSE allows for an attendance reduction of up to 25%. Following a proposal from the school and chairman approval, cases that fall within the permissible shortage range (between 60% and 75%) may be excused. However, attendance below 60% will only be accepted in very special and well-documented circumstances.

What are the Consequences for Non‑Compliance?

Students who don't attend class 75 percent of the time without a valid excuse won't be allowed to take the Class X or XII board exams. If it is discovered that a school is facilitating false enrollment or manipulating attendance records, CBSE may also investigate de-affiliating the institution.