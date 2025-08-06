CBSE Board Mandates 75% Attendance For Class 10th,12th Exam Eligibility in 2026; Details Here

CBSE Mandatory Attendance: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification regarding mandatory attendance for class 10 and class 12 students for the 2025-26 academic year. According to the notification issued, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance in order to be eligible for the 2026 board exams.

The board has warned that students falling short of 75% attendance will be barred from appearing in the board exams unless they qualify for specific examinations. Students with medical emergencies, bereavement, participation in national or international sporting events with proper documentation will be exempted.

CBSE Attendance Circular - Click Here

The board has stressed that it will not tolerate discrepancies in attendance records and strong measures will be taken against misuse or manipulation of attendance data. Leaves without written requests will be considered unauthorised absence from school.