CBSE Board Mandates 75% Attendance For Class 10th,12th Exam Eligibility in 2026; Details Here

CBSE issues official notification regarding mandatory 75% attendance for students to qualify for the upcoming annual board exams for class 10 and class 12. Check attendance regulations here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 6, 2025, 14:11 IST
CBSE Board 75% Mandatory
CBSE Mandatory Attendance: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification regarding mandatory attendance for class 10 and class 12 students for the 2025-26 academic year. According to the notification issued, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance in order to be eligible for the 2026 board exams. 

The board has warned that students falling short of 75% attendance will be barred from appearing in the board exams unless they qualify for specific examinations. Students with medical emergencies, bereavement, participation in national or international sporting events with proper documentation will be exempted.

CBSE Attendance Circular - Click Here

The board has stressed that it will not tolerate discrepancies in attendance records and strong measures will be taken against misuse or manipulation of attendance data. Leaves without written requests will be considered unauthorised absence from school. 

Schools have also been asked to notify parents and students at the beginning of the academic session about the attendance norms and the consequences of non compliance

Schools have also been asked to warn parents in writing through registered email or via post regarding the attendance shortage. Medical leave applications must be accompanied with certificates from government authorised doctors in serious cases along with documentary proof such as death certificates or official notices. 

Attendance will be calculated from January 1, and schools must submit the condition cases to the board by January 7.

The board has also authorized surprise inspections across affiliated schools. If the attendance records are found incomplet,e the board may initiate strict disciplinary action including disaffiliation of schools or disqualification of students.

