CG Vyapam Exam Date 2025 Out, Download Admit Card PDF at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in Soon

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025 Exam Date: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Constable. The CG Vyapam will be conducting the written exam for Constable posts on September 14, 2025 across the state. The CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025 for the exam will be uploaded on September 08, 2025 on the official website. All those candidates who have registered successfully for the Constable posts can download their hall ticket on the official website- phq.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025 Download

You can check the detailed exam schedule and admit card pdf notice available on the official website. The cam can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-