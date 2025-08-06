CG Vyapam Exam Date 2025 Out, Download Admit Card PDF at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in Soon

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025 Exam Date: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Constable. The CG Vyapam will be conducting the written exam for Constable posts on September 14, 2025 across the state. The CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025 for the exam will be uploaded on September 08, 2025 on the official website. All those candidates who have registered successfully for the Constable posts can download their hall ticket on the official website- phq.cgstate.gov.in.
CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025 Download
You can check the detailed exam schedule and admit card pdf notice available on the official website. The cam can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|CG Vyapam Exam Date 2025
|Download PDF
|CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
CG Vyapam Constable Exam 2025: Overview
Chhattisgarh Police Constable exam and hall ticket notice 2025 has been released for the constable posts. The overview of the exam is provided below for the candidates.
|
CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam)
|
Exam Name
|
Chhattisgarh Police Constable Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Exam Date
|
September 14, 2025
|
Admit Card release date
|
September 08, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in/
How to download CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025?
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download your CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025
- First you go to the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
- Then go to the 'Admit Card' tab on the home page.
- After that go to the admit card link.
- Fill in your required details (login credentials).
- Download CG Vyapam Admit Card.
- Print the admit card for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation