Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2025 Released at allahabadhighcourt.in, Download HJS Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Answer Key 2025: Allahabad High Court has released the UPHJS Answer Key 2025 on its official website, allahabadhighcourt.in. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UPHJS) Preliminary Examination was conducted on July 20, 2025 to fill 83 District Judge vacancies under the UP Higher Judicial Service (HJS) and an answer key was released in the pdf format containing the correct answer for each question.

The UPHJS answer key 2025 allows candidates to match their answer with the official answer and calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. Candidates can also raise their objections if any onor before August 10, 2025.

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Answer Key 2025 OUT

The answer key for the Allahabad High Court UPHJS Exam 2025 has been released on the official website on August 4, 2025 candidate who attempted the examination conducted on July 20, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by the Allahabad High Court. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the conducting body by sending an email to hjscell2@allahabadhighcourt.in on or before August 10, 2025. Click the direct link below to download the Allahabad High Court UPHJS Answer Key 2025.