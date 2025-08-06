Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2025 Released at allahabadhighcourt.in, Download HJS Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
ByMohd Salman
Aug 6, 2025, 15:47 IST
Allahabad High Court UPHJS Answer Key 2025: Allahabad High Court has released the UPHJS Answer Key 2025 on its official website, allahabadhighcourt.in. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UPHJS) Preliminary Examination was conducted on July 20, 2025 to fill 83 District Judge vacancies under the UP Higher Judicial Service (HJS) and an answer key was released in the pdf format containing the correct answer for each question.
The UPHJS answer key 2025 allows candidates to match their answer with the official answer and calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. Candidates can also raise their objections if any onor before August 10, 2025.

The answer key for the Allahabad High Court UPHJS Exam 2025 has been released on the official website on August 4, 2025 candidate who attempted the examination conducted on July 20, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by the Allahabad High Court. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the conducting body by sending an email to hjscell2@allahabadhighcourt.in on or before August 10, 2025. Click the direct link below to download the Allahabad High Court UPHJS Answer Key 2025.

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Allahabad High Court has activated the link to check the answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Exam. Candidates can now match their answers and raise objections if any. Check the table below for UPHJS Answer Key 2025 Overview

Aspect

Details

Exam Conducting Body

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad

Post Name

District Judge (UPHJS)

Total Vacancies

83

Answer Key

August 4, 2025

Raise Objections

August 10, 2025

Exam Date

20th July 2025 (Prelims)

Answer Key Download Link

Official Website

Selection Process

Prelims (Objective), Mains (Descriptive), Interview

How to Raise Objections for the UPHJSC Answer Key 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the examination and are not satisfied with the answer provided by the conducting body can raise their objections. The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key window is active till August 4, 2025. Candidates can send their objection to the Hon'ble Court on or before August 10, 2025 at hjscell2@allahabadhighcourt.in.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams.
