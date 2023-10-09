Only excellent observers can spot the man hidden in the couple fighting picture within 6 seconds.

Who doesn’t love solving brain teasers? They are probably one of the most entertaining ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and maintain memory strength.

Solving these brain riddles requires inventive, thought-provoking mental processes and you can not guess their solutions right away. These online riddles are scientifically proven to be certified mood boosters. Also, solving them regularly makes you smarter.

So, if you are having a bad day and want something to cheer you up, or are simply looking to test your brain and/or sensory organs, try your hand at solving a brain teaser. Fortunately, we have one prepared for you right here. Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are! Now then, shall we begin?

Only someone with a sharp vision can spot the boys’ father in the picture within 5 seconds.

Spot the hidden man

Source: Pinterest

In the picture above, you can see a couple fighting. The man and the woman are holding the ends of a rope in their hands and seem to be engaged in some sort of tug-o-war. There is another man inside this picture puzzle and is perfectly hiding in plain sight. Can you see where the man is hiding in this brain teaser puzzle? The time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 6 seconds. So try to spot the man within the time limit or else you will lose.

Are you ready for the challenge to begin? Yes? Then here we go. Your time starts now. All the best, folks.

Remember, the solution to this brain puzzle is provided at the end of this article, however, it is up to you to ensure that you are not scrolling straight to the solution and cheating. Solving the puzzle by yourself is going to help you test your vision and observational skills. And if you solve these types of picture puzzles regularly, you will greatly enhance your cognitive abilities.

After you have run out of time, scroll down to see whether or not you solved the puzzle right.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the hidden man. In case you were unable to find him, here is the solution:

Source: Pinterest

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser puzzle with us? If you did, then here are a few more puzzles for you to try:

Only intelligent people can spot the mistake in the bridge picture within 6 seconds.

You have a detective brain if you can spot the mistake in the boy reading book picture within 6 seconds.

Only an ace detective can spot the prisoner in the cell in 5 seconds.