You have outstanding skills if you can spot the parrot in the room in 8 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Spot the parrot

Source: Pinterest

In the image above, you can see the view of a living room. There is a potted plant near the window, and on the table, you can see a stack of notebooks and an oil lamp. There is also an umbrella on the ground, near the plant. Surprisingly, a parrot is hidden somewhere in this optical illusion puzzle. But where is it? That is what you have to find out. We are giving you 8 seconds to spot the parrot hidden here. Get your glasses and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best.

This optical illusion is a test of your vision, perception, and observational skills. The parrot in the image is right in front of you. You just need to change your perception if you want to solve this optical illusion puzzle. We have revealed the solution to this puzzle at the end of the article. Make sure that you scroll down to see it only after you have at least tried to solve this by yourself.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the parrot in the living room in 8 seconds. Here is it:

Source: Pinterest

Were you able to solve this problem within the time limit? You can also try these:

