Only great observers can find the farmer’s daughter in the village in 7 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

You have outstanding skills if you can spot the parrot in the room in 8 seconds.

Find the farmer’s daughter in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

As you can see from the image above, a farmer is standing on the street, looking for something, or rather, someone. The truth is that this man’s daughter has gone into hiding and he’s out searching for her. Now it is up to you to find her in the given time. The time limit set for this brain teaser puzzle is 7 seconds. Let’s test your observation skills with this brain teaser. Grab your glasses and set your timers. Your time starts now. Best of luck, guys. This brain teaser puzzle’s answer is given at the end of the article.

Have you found the hidden woman yet? The clock’s ticking, and you will run out of time soon. Hurry up. The countdown is beginning.

3…

2…

And 1.

You have run out of time, guys. Were you able to find the farmer’s daughter in the picture? If you were, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to find the farmer’s daughter in 7 seconds. Here is she:

Source: Bright Side

