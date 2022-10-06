Math Riddles: Solve this Circle, Triangle, Star, Square riddle, Test Your IQ

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of ‘Circle, Triangle, Star, Square’ Math puzzle which is all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this ‘Circle, Triangle, Star, Square’ Math Puzzles in 20 seconds?

Math Riddles: ‘Circle, Triangle, Star, Square’ Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Tricky ‘Circle, Triangle, Star, Square’ Math Puzzle Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 4

1st Row: 1 circle + 1 triangle = 8

=> 1 circle = 8 – triangle

2nd Row: 1 star – 1 square = 1 square

=> 1 star = 2 x Square

3rd Row: 1 circle – 1 triangle = 4

We apply here 1 circle = 8 – triangle

=> 8 – 1 triangle – 1 triangle = 4

=> 1 triangle = (8-4) / 2

=> 1 triangle = 2

4th row: 1 square + 1 star = 12

We apply here 1 star = 2 x square

=> 1 square + 2 Square = 12

=> 3 square = 12

=> 1 square = 12 / 3

=> 1 square = 4

Now, so far, we have solved to find out that the value of 1 triangle is 2 and 1 square is 4. Let us find out the values of 1 circle and 1 star. We shall apply these values we have ascertained so far to figure out the remaining.

Applying the value of 1 triangle in 1 circle = 8 – triangle.

=> 1 circle = 8 – 2

=> 1 circle = 6

Applying the value of 1 square in 1 star = 2 x Square

=> 1 star = 2 x 4

=> 1 star = 8

Now, we know the value of each shape: Square = 4, Triangle = 2, Star = 8, and Circle = 6.

Let us solve the final equation.

5th Row: 1 triangle + 1 circle – 1 star + 1 square = ?

=> 2 + 6 – 8 + 4 = ?

Apply BODMAS.

=> 12 – 8

=> 4

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this geometry shape puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Solve this Circle, Triangle, Square riddle, Test Your IQ