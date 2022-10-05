Math Riddles: Solve this Circle, Triangle, Square riddle, Test Your IQ

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you a set of numerical reasoning Math puzzles which is all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this Circle, Triangle, Square Math Puzzle in 20 seconds?

Math Riddles: Circle, Triangle, Square Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Tricky Circle, Triangle, Square Riddle Math Puzzle Solution

Answer: Triangle = ?? = 1

We have 1 circle + 1 circle = 10

=> 2 x (circles) = 10

=> 1 circle = 5

Now, we have 1 circle x 1 square + 1 square = 12

=> 5 x 1 square + 1 square = 12

=> 1 square (5 + 1) = 12

=> 1 square = 2

Now, we have 1 circle x 1 square – 1 triangle x 1 circle = 1 circle

=> 5 x 2 – 1 triangle x 5 = 5

=> 10 – 1 triangle x 5 = 5

=> 1 triangle = 1

Hence, we solved correctly to know that the value of 1 circle = 5, 1 square = 2, and 1 triangle = 1.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this Circle, Triangle, Square riddle correctly in 20 seconds?

