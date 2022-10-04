Math Riddles: Numerical Reasoning Series, Test Your IQ

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you a set of numerical reasoning Math puzzles that are all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this Numerical Reasoning Math Puzzles in 20 seconds each?

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Tricky Numerical Reasoning Math Puzzle Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 20

3 x 6 = 18

=> 3 + 6 = 9 x 2 = 18

5 x 3 = 16

=> 5 x 3 = 8 x 2 = 16

8 x 2 = 20

=> 8 x 2 = 8 + 2 = 20

Similarly, we solve

4 x 6 = ?

=> 4 + 6 = 10 x 2 = 20

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 15

1 = 3

=> 1 + 2 = 3 => 1 + (1 + 1) = 3

2 = 5

=> 2 + 3 = 5 => 2 + (2 + 1) = 5

3 = 7

=> 3 + 4 = 7 => 3 + (3 + 1) = 7

4 = 9

=> 4 + 5 = 9 => 4 + (4 + 1) = 9

Similarly, we solve 7 = ??

Now, we notice that after 4 = 9 we have jumped to 7 = ??. Hence, we have 3 places in the number series. Therefore, we shall get this:

=> 7 + 8 = 15 => 7 + (7 + 1) = 15

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: 34

We first add 5 and 8 which gives us => 5 + 8 = 13

Then we add 8 and 13 which gives us => 8 + 13 = 21

Then we add 13 and 21 which gives us => 13 + 21 = 34

Logic Puzzle #4

Answer: 7

84 x 13 = 8

=> We subtract the sum of these (8 + 4) and (1 + 3) = 12 – 4 = 8

37 x 13 = 6

=> We subtract the sum of these (3 + 7) and (1 + 3) = 10 – 4 = 6

26 x 11 = 6

=> We subtract the sum of these (2 + 6) and (1 + 1) = 8 – 2 = 6

Similarly, we solve 56 x 22 = ??

=> We subtract the sum of these (5 + 6) and (2 + 2) = 11 – 4 = 7

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these Numerical Reasoning series correctly in 20 seconds each?

