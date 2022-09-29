Math Riddles: Tricky Math Puzzles, Test Your IQ and Aptitude

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you the most difficult Algebra Math puzzle which is all over the social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these hard math puzzles? You have 20 seconds each!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Logic Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Tricky Math Logic Puzzles Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 25

A + B = C





Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 15

We will start solving one set at a time.

(1 + 7) x (2 + 3) = 40

(2 + 3) x (1 + 9) = 50

(1 + 9) x (2 + 1) = 30

(2 + 1) x (3 + 1) = 12

(4 + 0) x (5 + 0) = 20

(3 + 0) x (1 + 2) = 9

Now, we will solve to find the value of X.

(5 + 0) x (3 + 0) = X

5 x 3 = 15

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: D

We notice that the cross in each image is moving one place clockwise and the grey dot is also moving one place clockwise.

Also, if you notice that color sequence of the image series is black, then white, then black. Hence, by that logic, the image in the place of the question mark would be white.

This helps in eliminating the options a, b, c. Therefore, we are left with one option D.

Logic Puzzle #4

Answer: 120

If we put the sequence in sets of 2 each, then the set would look like:

(0, 1), (1,1), (2, 2), (3, 6), (4, 24), (5, ??)

In each set, the factorial of first number is second number.

Factorial of (0,1) is 1.

Factorial of (1,1) is 1.

Factorial of (2,2) is 2.

Factorial of (3,6) is 6.

Factorial of (4,24) is 24.

Factorial of (5, ??) will be 120

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these Tricky Math Puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

