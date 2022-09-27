Math Riddles: Missing Number Series Puzzles, Difficulty Level Hard

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles that are all over social media. These Tricky Logic Math Puzzles have attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these hard math puzzles? You have 20 seconds each!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Logic Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Logic Puzzle #5

Tricky Math Logic Puzzles Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 21982030

Logic: Next number formed is (number x (number – 2)) – number

We got 10, how? => (5 x (5-2)) – 5 = (5 x 3) – 5 = 15 – 5 = 10

Similarly, we got 70, how? => (10 x (10 – 2)) – 10 = (10 x 8) – 10 = 80 – 10 = 70

Similarly, we got 4690, how? => (70 x (70 – 2)) – 70 = (70 X 68) – 70 = 4760 – 70 = 4690

Now, similarly, we solve the question mark.

=> (4690 x (4690 – 2)) – 4690 = (4690 x 4688) – 4690 = 21982030

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 75

=> 2 x 2 + 1 = 5

=> 5 x 2 – 1 = 9

=> 9 x 2 + 1 = 19

=> 19 x 2 – 1 = 37

=> 37 x 2 + 1 = 75

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: 203

=> 6 x 2 + 1 = 13

=> 13 x 2 – 1 = 25

=> 25 x 2 + 1 = 51

=> 51 x 2 – 1 = 101

=> 101 x 2 + 1 = 203

Logic Puzzle #4

Answer:76

Let’s begin solving:

Line connecting 3 and 4 => (3 x 3) – 5 = 4

Line connecting 5 and 20 => (5 x 5) – 5 = 20

Line connecting 4 and 11 => (4 x 4) – 5 = 11

Line connecting 9 and ?? => (9 x 9) – 5 = 76

Logic Puzzle #5

Answer: 6

First, we arrange all the similar shapes in an equation.

We get all triangles in first row => 4 + 11 + 18 = 33

We get all circles in second row => 5 + 12 + 16 = 33

So, we have figured that all the equations equal to 33 hence the sum of numbers in the squares shall also equal to 33.

We get all squares in third row => 8 + 19 + ?? = 33

We will assume the number in the question mark is X.

=> 27 + X = 33

=> X = 33 – 27

=> X = 6

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this magic square correctly in 20 seconds?

