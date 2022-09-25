Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 High IQ Can Solve These Math Puzzles

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles all over social media. These Tricky Logic Math Puzzles have attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these hard math puzzles? You have 20 seconds each!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Logic Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Tricky Math Logic Puzzles Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 4:20

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 3

First, we will understand that in this ball series puzzle, the digits are represented in binary format where a ball is 1 and a ring is 0.

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: 50

First Row: 6 + 9 = 15 + 8 = 23

Third Column: 23 + 7 = 30 + 6 = 36

Third Row (from the right): 36 + 5 = 41 + 4 = 45

First Column (from bottom): 45 + 3 = 48

Now, so far, we have been able to establish a series by which the sum is increasing. We got to use this information to figure out the missing number. Let us summarize for better understanding:

Starting from top (left): 6 + 9 = 15 + 8 = 23 + 7 = 30 + 6 = 36 + 5 = 41 + 4 = 45 + 3 = 48

So, we figure that the only number that makes sense in the series would be 2.

Hence, Second Row: 48 + 2 = 50

Logic Puzzle #4

Answer: (a)

As you may notice that figures (b) and (c) have already once occurredd in the question image. Hence, only figure (a) seems to be the missing shape.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math riddles correctly in 20 seconds each?

