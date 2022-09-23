Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 Geniuses Can Solve These Math Puzzles

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles that are all over social media. These Tricky Logic Math Puzzles have attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this hard math magic square 3x3 puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Logic Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Logic Puzzle #5

Tricky Math Logic Puzzles Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 15

In each circle, the lower left value equals the sum of the numeric values of letters and top tight value equals the difference in the letter values. Assign 1 to 26 numbers to A to Z alphabets.

Let’s solve Circle #A to prove the theory.

Applying the logic as stated above, we get:

G = 7 and P = 16

=> G + P = 23

=> 7 + 16 = 23

And

=> P – G = 9

=> 16 – 7 = 9

Similarly, we will solve Circle #C

E = 5 and T = 20

=> E + T = 25

=> 5 + 20 = 25

And

=> T – E = ?

=> 20 – 5 = 15

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 14, 12, 16

We shall apply PEMDAS or BODMAS to solve these equations.

BODMAS is Bracket, Order, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction.

Equation: 3 + 1 + 1 x 10 = ?

Hence, we will multiply first.

=> 3 + 1 + 10 = ?

=> 14

Equation: 3 + 3 x 3 – 3 + 3 = ?

Hence, we will multiply first again.

=> 3 + 9 – 3 + 3 = ?

=> 12 – 3 + 3 = ?

=> 15 – 3 = ?

=> 12

Equation: 8 2 (2 + 2) = ?

Hence, we will solve the bracket first then divide followed by multiplication.

=> 8 2 x 4 = ?

=> 4 x 4 = ?

=> 16

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: 645

1111 = 5

=> (1 + 1 + 1 + 1) + (1 x 1 x 1 x 1) = 5

2222 = 24

=> (2 + 2 + 2 + 2) + (2 x 2 x 2 x 2) = 24

3333 = 93

=> (3 + 3 + 3 + 3) + (3 x 3 x 3 x 3) = 93

4444 = 272

=> (4 + 4 + 4 + 4) + (4 x 4 x 4 x 4) = 272

Similarly,

5555 = ?

=> (5 + 5 + 5 + 5) + (5 x 5 x 5 x 5) = 645

Logic Puzzle #4

Answer: 30

Notice, the numbers in the lower row are greater than the numbers in the upper row. The difference of top and bottom row numbers goes up by 3 with every box.

Now, ?? – 19 = 11 would mean ?? = 11 + 19 = 30.

Hence, missing number is 30.

Logic Puzzle #5

Answer: 1695

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these logic puzzles correctly in 20 seconds?

Check out more math puzzles!

