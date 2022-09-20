Math Riddles: Solve These Hard Logic Puzzles in 20 Seconds Each

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles which is all over the social media. These Tricky Logic Math Puzzles have attracted more millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these hard math puzzles? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Tricky Logic Puzzles

Math Puzzle #1

Math Puzzle #2

Math Puzzle #3

Math Puzzle #4

Hard Math Puzzles with Answers

Math Puzzles #1

Answer: 16

Math Puzzles #2

Answer: 4

Box 1:

(5 + 3) / (2 + 0) = 4

Box 2:

(6 + 4) / (3 + 2) = 2

Box 3:

(8 + 4) / (2 + 1) = 4

Math Puzzles #3

Answer: 45

Box #A

12 x 6 – 9 = 63

Box #B

15 x 5 – 19 = 56

Box #C

13 x 4 – 7 = 45

Math Puzzles #4

Answer: 3

Note that the number in the middle of the circle is the average of numbers in the outer circle.

Circle #A

(7 + 4 + 3 + 2) / 4 = 4

Circle #B

(10 + 7 + 1 + 3 + 4) / 5 = 5

Circle #C

(4 + 5 + 3 + 2 + 1 + 3) / 6 = 3

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

