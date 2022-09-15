Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Viral ‘Apple, Banana, Orange’ Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another math picture puzzle that is all over social media. This delicious-looking ‘Apple, Banana, Orange’ math picture puzzle has attracted more millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this ‘Apple, Banana, Orange’ math picture puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: ‘Apple, Banana, Orange’ Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Apple, Banana, Orange Math Puzzle with Answers

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Row 1: There are 4 apples that equal to 3 pairs of bananas.

1 apple + 1 apple + 1 apple + 1 apple = 1 pair of banana + 1 pair of banana + 1 pair of banana

=> 4 apples = 3 pairs of bananas

Now, we can infer that value of 4 apples will be 3 pairs of bananas. We will use this information to solve the next rows of problems.

Row 2: There are 4 apples from which when 2 bananas are subtracted, we get 1 full orange.

1 apple + 1 apple + 1 apple + 1 apple – 1 pair of bananas – 1 pair of banana = 1 full orange

Now, we also know that the value of 4 apples will be 3 pairs of bananas. We apply that accordingly.

=> 3 pairs of bananas – 2 pairs of bananas = 1 full orange

=> 1 pair of bananas = 1 full orange

Now, we can infer that the value of 1 pair of bananas will be 1 full orange. We will use this information to solve the next rows of problems.

Row 3: Now, we have 1 pair of banana + 1 pair of banana + 1 pair of bananas – 1 full orange – 1 full orange = 4

We will try to apply the values we have ascertained in the previous equations to make it a uniform equation of bananas. We recall that 1 pair of bananas = 1 full orange. So, it goes vice versa too.

1 pair of bananas + 1 pair of bananas + 1 pair of bananas – 1 full orange – 1 full orange = 4

=> 3 pairs of bananas – 2 (full oranges) = 4

=> 3 pairs of bananas – 2 (1 pair of bananas) = 4

=> 3 pairs of bananas – 2 pairs of bananas = 4

=> 1 pair of banana = 4

So, 1 single banana = 2

Therefore, so far, we have solved that the value of 1 banana is 2. Moving ahead, now we will use this information to figure out the numerical value of apple and oranges as well so we can solve the final equation.

Let us recap:

From row 1, we have found that 4 apples = 3 pairs of bananas and from row 2 we have found that 1 pair of bananas = 1 full orange. From row 3, we also found that the value of 1 pair of bananas is 4. Hence,

4 apples = 3 pairs of bananas

=> 1 apple = (3 x 4) / 4

=> 1 apple = 3

1 pair of bananas = 1 full orange

=> 1 full orange = 4

So, now we have solved the numerical values of all items. To summarize, the value of 1 banana is 2, the value of 1 apple is 3, and the value of 1 full orange is 4.

Row 4: Now, we reach the final question of the puzzle where we need to find out what the total of the final equation. Hence, we apply the values of each item that we have ascertained from the previous rows of this puzzle to find out the final sum.

Now, this is where 99% people fail to find the right answer. Notice, there are two apples, 1 full orange with 1 half orange, and 3 bananas in one of the pairs. Let us solve it!

2 apples + 1 pair of bananas x (1 full orange + 1 half orange) – 3 bananas = ?

=> (3 + 3) + 4 x (4 + 2) – (2 + 2 + 2) = ?

=> 6 + 4 x 6 – 6

=> 6 + 24 – 6

=> 24

Final Answer is 24

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math puzzle correctly in 20 seconds each?

