Math Riddles: Viral ‘Banana, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange’ Picture Puzzle, Only Genius Can Solve

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another math picture puzzle which is all over the social media. This only for genius ‘Banana, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange’ math picture puzzle has attracted more millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this ‘Banana, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange’ math picture puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Viral ‘Banana, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange’ Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Math Riddles: ‘Banana, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange’ Puzzle with Answer

Row 1: There are 3 pairs of bananas which equals to 60. (Each pair of bananas contains 2 bananas).

1 pair of bananas + 1 pair of bananas + 1 pair of bananas = 60

=> 3 (pair of bananas) = 60

=> 1 pair of bananas = 60/30 = 20

=> 1 banana = 10

Now, we will use this value of 1 pair of bananas and 1 single to solve next row of problem.

Row 2: There are 1 pair of bananas + (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) + (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) = 40

We will apply the value of 1 pair of bananas that we found in the row 1 equation. So, we get the following:

20 + (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) + (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) = 40

=> 20 + 2 (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) = 40

=> = (40 – 20) / 2

=> 1 pineapple + 2 cherries = 10

Row 3: There are (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) + 1 pair of oranges + 1 pair of oranges = 26

Each pair of oranges contains 2 oranges. First, we will apply the value of (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) that we found in the row 2 equation. So, we get the following:

=> 10 + 2 (1 pair of oranges) = 26

=> 1 pair of oranges = (26 – 10) / 2

=> 1 pair of oranges = 8

=> 1 orange = 4

Row 4: There (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) + (1 pair of oranges) – 2 cherries = 14

We will apply the value of (1 pineapple + 2 cherries) and the value of (1 pair of oranges) that we have found in the row 2 and 3. So, we get the following:

(1 pineapple + 2 cherries) + (1 pair of oranges) – 2 cherries = 14

=> 10 + 8 – 2 cherries = 14

=> 2 cherries = 18 – 14

=> 2 cherries = 4

=> 1 cherry = 2

Now, so far we have ascertained that the value of 1 pair of bananas is 20, the value of 1 pineapple + 2 cherries is 10, the value of 1 pair of oranges is 8, and the value of 2 cherries is 4. Now, we will apply all the values accordingly in the last equation to find the final answer.

Row 5: There are (1 pair of banana + 1 cherry) + 1 pineapple x (1 full orange + 1 half orange) = ?

=> (30 + 2) + (10 – 4) x (4 + 2) = ?

=> 32 + 6 x 6 = ?

=> 32 + 36 = ?

=> 68

Final Answer is 68.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math picture puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?

