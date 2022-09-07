Math Riddles: Caterpillar, Apple, Leaf Picture Puzzle with Answer

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another math picture puzzle that is all over social media. This only for genius ‘Caterpillar, Apple, Leaf’ math picture puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this ‘Caterpillar, Apple, Leaf’ math picture puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Caterpillar, Apple, Leaf Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Row 1: There are three leaves which equals to 21.

So, we get 3 bunch of leaves = 21, if we divide both sides by 3 then we get the result that 1 bunch of leaves is equal to 7. So, we have 7 + 7 + 7 = 21. Now, we will use this value of 1 bunch of leaves to solve the next row of problems.

Row 2: There are three caterpillars which equals to 24.

Now, we have 3 caterpillars = 24. if we divide both sides by 3 then we get the result that 1 caterpillar is equal to 8. So, we have 8 + 8 + 8 = 24. Now, we will use this value of 1 caterpillar to solve the next row of problems.

Row 3: Now, the equations get a bit tricky. There are three apples which equals to 26. Wait, is there a caterpillar on one of the apples? Oh yes!

So, we got 1 apple + (1 apple + 1 caterpillar) + 1 apple = 26.

Let us first solve the value of the apple with a caterpillar. So far, we know the value of 1 caterpillar is 8. We apply the same and we get:

=> 1 apple + (1 apple + 8) + 1 apple = 26

=> 3 apples + 8 = 26

=> 3 apples = 26 – 8 = 18

=> 1 apple = 6

Therefore, so far, we have solved that the value of 1 bunch of leaves is 7, the value of 1 caterpillar is 8, and the value of 1 apple is 6. Moving ahead, now we solve the next row to figure out the final answer to this picture puzzle.

Row 4: Now, we reach the final question of the puzzle where we need to find out the total sum of the final equation. Hence, we apply the values of each item that we have ascertained from the previous rows of this puzzle to find out the final sum.

Now, this is where 99% of people fail to find the right answer. Look carefully at the last equation. Did you notice some things? Many would in the rush to solve the equation would miss that we got 1 caterpillar but with only 7 spiracles, 1 leaf missing from the bunch of leaves (which in initial equations has 7 leaves), and 1 caterpillar on the apple.

Hence, we will apply the values accordingly in the final equation and solve it using BODMAS.

1 caterpillar (with 7 spiracles) x 1 bunch of leaves (with one leaf missing) - 1 apple (with caterpillar) =?

=> 7 x 6 - (6 + 8)

=> 7 x 6 - 14

=> 42 – 14

=> 28

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math picture puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?

