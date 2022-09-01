Math Riddle with Answer: Can You Solve These Tricky Math Puzzles?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Can you solve these math puzzle? You have 20 seconds for each!

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These Puzzles

Math Riddles With Answers

Answer: 4

Value of A will be 40

Value of B will be 10

Hence, A/B will be 4.

Answer: 39

If you notice, the sum of 13 and 18 equals 31. Similarly, the sum of 7 and 25 equals 32. Hence, to guess the number in the series for 26, 13 will be 26 + 13 = 39.

Answer: 16

If you notice, all the numbers on the right side are multiples of 4.

8 x 4 = 32

6 x 4 = 24

4 x 4 = 16

Answer: 8, 1, 1, 3

In column 1, the sequence is increasing in +2 order.

2, 4, 6, and the next number in the sequence will be 8.

In column 2, the sequence remains the same.

1, 1, 1, and the next number in the sequence will be 1.

In column 3, the sequence is increasing in an +1 and -1 order.

0, 1, 0, and the next number in the sequence will be 1.

In column 4, the sequence is increasing in +1 order.

0,1, 2, and the next number in the sequence will be 3.

Hence, if we work in the order as mentioned, the missing numbers in the 4th row will be:

Answer: 30

If you notice the sequence carefully, you will see the difference between each number as follows:

12 + 5 = 17,

Next, 17 + 6 = 23

Hence, in the same order of succession, after 23 it would be 23 + 7 which will equal 30.

