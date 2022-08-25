Math Riddles with Answers: Can Find the Missing Numbers?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Find the Missing Numbers

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Math Riddles With Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer: 9

E= (A+B) - (C-D) where A=7, B=5, C=6, and D=3

E= (7+5) – (6-3)

E= 12 – 3

E= 9

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 257

(Square of 1st digit and 3rd digit) – 2nd digit

( ) – 8

(4 49) – 8 = 441

Similarly,

( ) – 2

(25 9) – 2 = 257

Math Riddle #3

Answer: 48

(Product of first 2 digits) – (Sum of Last 2 digits) =??

First row: (6x6) – (6+6) = 36 – 12 = 24

Second row: (2x2) – (2+2) = 4 – 4 = 0

Third row: (4x4) – (4+4) = 16 – 8 = 8

Fourth row: (8x8) – (8+8) = 64 – 16 = 48

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 28

1 x 1 = 1

3 x 2 = 6

5 x 3 = 15

?? x ?? = ??

9 x 5 = 45

11 x 6 = 66

13 x 7 = 91

If you observe the sequence of table above, 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 13 are increasing with a difference of 2 and 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 are increasing with a difference of 1. In this sequence, if you notice the number that should come after 5 should be 7 and the number that should come after 3 should be 4.

Hence, the missing number in the series would equal to 28. See how:

1 x 1 = 1

3 x 2 = 6

5 x 3 = 15

7 x 4 = 28

9 x 5 = 45

11 x 6 = 66

13 x 7 = 91

Math Riddle #5

Answer: 8

As you can notice, both numbers in each quarter of the circle equal to 11.

7 + 4 = 11

10 + 1 = 11

5 + 6 = 11

?? + 3 = 11 (so therefore ?? equals to 8)

