Math Riddles with Answers: Only High IQ Genius Can Find the Missing Numbers

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Find the Missing Numbers

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Math Riddles With Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer: 10

(15-7) x 2 = 16

(8-3) x 2 = 10

(7-3) x 2 = 8

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 50

Starting clockwise, we start analyze the difference between the two numbers as follows:

First row: 6+9=15, then 15+8=23

Second row, third column: 23+7=30, then 30+6=36

Third row, third column: 36+5=41

Third row: 41+4=45, then 45+3=48

First column: 48+2=50

Math Riddle #3

Answer: 76

3*3 – 5 = 4

5*5 – 5 = 20

4*4 – 5 = 11

9*9 – 5 = 76

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 17

9+6= 15

2+4+7=13

1+3+5+2=11

Notice this-> There is an increase in the sum of all rows by 2. Hence, the missing number in the series would 17.

Math Riddle #5

Answer: 4

7x6=42 and 4x8=32. Similarly, 6x9=54

Tell us in Comments: Did you solve all tricky find the missing number math puzzles?

Also Read: What is Vedic Maths? History, Benefits, Sutras

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These

Also Read: Tricky IQ Riddles: Only 1 in 5 people with high IQ can solve these

Also Read: Math Riddles to Test Your IQ: Can You Solve Them All?