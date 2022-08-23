What is Vedic Maths? History, Benefits, Sutras

Vedic Mathematics is an ancient system of calculation which comprises a collection of techniques and sutras to solve mathematical problems in an easy and faster way. It includes 16 Sutras which are formulae and 13 sub-Sutras which are sub-Formulae. Vedic Mathematics sutras can be applied to solve any problems involving arithmetic, geometry, algebra, conics, and calculus. Vedic Mathematics has been proved to be beneficial for students and anyone practicing maths in saving time, increasing concentration power, expanding brain power, and memorizing.

What is Vedic Mathematics?

Who Discovered Vedic Mathematics?

Vedic Mathematics was discovered by Shri Bharathi Krishna Tirthaji between AD 1911 and 1918. Regarded as the Father of Vedic Maths, Tirthaji published his findings in a book titled Vedic Mathematics in 1957 wherein he wrote about the 16 Sutras.

Born in 1884 in the Puri village of Orissa, Tirthaji rediscovered Vedic Mathematics from the Vedas between 1911 and 1918. Tirthaji was highly proficient at subjects such as Mathematics, Humanities, Science, and Sanskrit. He had claimed to have rediscovered the Sutras (formulae) from the Vedas specifically Rig-Veda directly or indirectly.

What are the Benefits of Vedic Mathematics?

Vedic Mathematics aids an individual in solving maths problems faster compared to the modern Maths. With practice of vedic maths, students have been found to make intelligent decisions as well as avoid silly errors while solving tricky or basic maths equations.

Vedic Mathematics has also found to reduce the level of memorization and increase the concentration of students to learn and develop his/her skills. It aids in strengthening logical reasoning skills and develop better understanding of basic as well as advanced concepts in Mathemetics.

What are the 16 Sutras of Vedic Mathematics?

The 16 Sutras of Vedic Mathematics include:

Vedic Mathematics Sutras Meaning Ekadhikina Purvena By one more than the previous one Nikhilam Navatashcaramam Dashatah All from 9 and the last from 10 Urdhva-Tiryagbyham Vertically and crosswise Paraavartya Yojayet Transpose and adjust Shunyam Saamyasamuccaye When the sum is the same, that sum is zero (Anurupye) Shunyamanyat If one is in ratio, the other is zero Sankalana-vyavakalanabhyam By addition and by subtraction Puranapuranabyham By the completion or non-completion Chalana-Kalanabyham Differences and Similarities Yaavadunam Whatever the extent of its deficiency Vyashtisamanstih Part and Whole Shesanyankena Charamena The remainders by the last digit Sopaantyadvayamantyam The ultimate and twice the penultimate Ekanyunena Purvena By one less than the previous one Gunitasamuchyah The product of the sum is equal to the sum of the product Gunakasamuchyah The factors of the sum is equal to the sum of the factors

