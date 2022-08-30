Math Riddle with Answer: Can Solve This Tricky Math Puzzle in 5 minutes?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Can you solve this math puzzle? You have 5 minutes!

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Find the Missing Numbers

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddles With Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer:

We will start with naming the boxes as A1, A2, A3, A4. So, accordingly the equations will be as follows:

A1 + A2 = 14

A1 + A3 = 15

A2 + A4 = 16

A3 – A4 = 10

Next, we A1 + A2 + A1 + A3 + A2 + A4 + A3 - A4 = 14+15+16+10

=> A1+ A2 + A1 + A3 + A2 + A3 = 14 + 15 + 16 + 10

=> 2 (A1 + A2 + A3) = 14 + 15 + 16 + 10

=> A1 + A2 + A3 = (14 + 15 + 16 + 10)/ 2 = 55/2 = 27.5

So, now we have A1 + A2 + A3 = 27.5

=> A3 = 27.5 – (A1 + A2)

=> A3 = 27.5 – 14 = 13.5

Hence, A3 = 13.5

Similarly,

=> A2 = 27.5 – (A1 + A3)

=> A2 = 27.5 – 15 = 12.5

Hence, A2 = 12.5

Now we find out A1

=> A1 + A2 = 14 (as per figure)

=> A1 = 14 – A2

=> A1 = 14 – 12.5 = 1.5

Hence, A1 = 1.5

Now we find out A4

=> A3 – A4 = 10 (as per figure)

=> A4 = A3 – 10

=> A4 = 13.5 – 10 = 3.5

Hence, A4 = 3.5

To summarize, we got A1 = 1.5, A2 = 12.5, A3 = 13.5, A4 = 3.5

Tell us in Comments: Did you solve this math puzzle in 5 minutes?

Check out more puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Are you Genius? Find All Missing Numbers

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These

Also Read: Tricky IQ Riddles: Only 1 in 5 people with high IQ can solve these

Also Read: What Am I? Riddles: Only Smartest 1% Can Solve These Tricky Puzzles

Also Read: World’s Toughest Riddle: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve This Math Riddle

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Can Find the Missing Numbers?

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Only the 1% Smartest Can Find All Missing Numbers