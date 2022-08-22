World’s Toughest Riddle: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve This Math Riddle

Math Riddles are so challenging but that is what makes them worthwhile and fun to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require sharp analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking. We have compiled some of the world’s toughest math riddles, math puzzles, and math brain teasers to boost your brain power!

World’s Toughest Riddle: I have Rs 50

One of the world’s toughest riddles has stumped people all over the world. “I have Rs 50. I spend Rs 50. Where did the extra Rs 1 come from in my balance?” Can you solve the world’s toughest riddle? Only people with higher IQs than Einstein can solve this math puzzle!

World’s Toughest Riddle Explained

Well, simply put a genius would know that the sum of the money spent will not be equal to the sum of the balance. Therefore, we can rule out that there is nothing wrong with the numbers, but the riddle is a trick question. Let us break down the riddle into a simple math equation:

Suppose a person spends Rs 50 in a series s1, s2, s3, s4. Then the corresponding balances would look like this:

Spend Balance s 1 50 – s 1 s 2 50 – s 1 – s 2 s 3 50 – s 1 – s 2 – s 3 s 4 50 – s 1 – s 2 – s 3 – s 4 Sum of spending Sum of balances s 1 + s 2 + s 3 + s 4 200 – 4s 1 – 3s 2 – 2s 3 – s 4

Now if we replace the series of s1, s2, s3, s4 with the original numbers in the riddle, the table will look like:

Spend Balance 20 50 – 20 15 50 – 20 – 15 9 50 – 20 – 15 – 9 6 50 – 20 – 15 – 9 – 6 Sum of spending Sum of balances 20 + 15 + 9 + 6 = 50 200 – 4(20) – 3(15) – 2(9) – 6 = 51

Tell us in comments: Did you know the answer to the ‘I have Rs 50 Riddle’?

