Math Riddle Genius Test: Can you join all 9 dots with 4 lines in this viral puzzle?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Today, we bring one of the most viral math puzzles where you have to connect 9 dots with 4 lines without lifting your pencil off the paper or overlapping lines. Question is how do you connect 9 dots with only 4 lines? Is it possible to connect 9 dots with 4 lines? Lets solve this viral math puzzle and see for ourselves how to connect 9 dots using 4 lines.

Before we begin, you should know that Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Can you solve the 9 dots 4 lines puzzle without lifting pencil? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddle Genius Test: 9 Dots 4 Lines Puzzle

It would have been really easy to connect all dots using 5 lines. However, then would that be any challenge? The solution to this tricky 9 dots puzzle lies in ‘thinking outside the box’ both in the problem-solving and literal sense. Let’s see if we can crack this puzzle.

So you have to join all 9 dots which are arranged in a square. Your challenge is to join all 9 dots using only 4 straight and without lifting your pencil off the paper. Now if you think there must be a trick to it, then no. If you think you might need to fold the paper, then also no.

Let’s begin by drawing 9 dots on a piece of paper. Now there are some ground rules and some fun facts for solving this puzzle. You need to keep in mind that:

(i) Once you start drawing the lines, you cannot lift your pencil off the paper.

(ii) You cannot overlap lines or retrace any line.

(iii) All 4 lines are endless so you can stretch out beyond the 9 dots.

(iv) Two dots can be connected by only one line.

(v) You can start from any point.

We challenge you to solve this puzzle in 20 seconds and then see what possibilities you tried to get to the answer.

Math Riddles Genius Test: 9 dots 4 lines Puzzle Answer

Did you try joining all 9 dots in this pattern?

Well, it seems easy. But, still, one dot is left. Are you more puzzled now? Well, let's try another way to join all dots.

Oh, this also does not connect all 9 dots with 4 straight lines. Again one dot is left. Remember, we have to pass lines through all dots.

Oops, still one dot is left. Still, puzzled? Take a good look at the dots. Calm your mind and go through the rules and fun facts for solving this puzzle. The lines are infinite so that means they can go beyond the dots to connect. Let's figure it out again. We are sure you will get it right this time.

Ready for the 9 Dots 4 Lines Solution?

Great work! You are a genius. Did you know only 1% of people who attempt this puzzle are able to solve it? It is one of the trickiest math puzzles.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve the 9 dots 4 lines puzzle in 20 seconds?

