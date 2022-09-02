Math Riddle with Answer: Can You Solve These Math Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Can you solve these math puzzles? You have 20 seconds each!

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These Puzzles

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Math Riddles With Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer: 2

In Row #1, when we add all numbers, we get a total of 10.

1 + 5 + 2 + 2 = 10

Similarly, in Row #2, when we add all numbers, we get a total of 10.

4 + 4 + 1 + 1 = 10

Similarly, in Row #3, when we add all numbers, we get a total of 10.

3 + 3 + 1 + 3 = 10

With same logic, when add we add all numbers in this row, we should get a total of 10 too.

2 + 5 + 1 + ? = 10

So, we have 2 + 5 + 1 which equals to 8 and we need a 2 to get the total 10. Hence, the number missing in this puzzle is 2.

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 4

Math Riddle #3

Answer: 10

Row #1: (15-7) x 2 = 16

Row #3: (7-3) x 2 = 8

Similarly, Row #2: (8-3) x 2 = 10

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 720

In this series, the last number in each column is the result of the following equation:

(1st number x 2nd number x 3rd number) – (1st number + 2nd number + 3rd number) = number in the 4th row of each column

Column 1: (2 x 4 x 6) – (2 + 4 + 6) = 36

Column 2: (3 x 6 x 9) – (3 + 6 + 9) = 144

Column 3: (4 x 8 x 12) – (4 + 8 + 12) = 360

Column 4: (5 x 10 x 15) – (5 + 10 + 15) = 720

Math Riddle #5

Answer: 40

The solution to this algebraic question is:

Combine middle digit of the first number in each row.

In the first case, the middle digit of the first number is 2 and second number is 0 so we will get 20.

Now, the sum of 1st and 3rd digit in first number will 1 + 3 = 4.

Now, we will subtract 4 from 20 - > (20 – 4) = 16 (which matches the equation).

Similarly, in the second case, the middle digit of the first number is 3 and second number is 0 so we will get 30.

Now, the sum of 1st and 3rd digit in first number will 2 + 4 = 6.

Now, we will subtract 6 from 30 - > (30 – 6) = 24 (which matches the equation).

Similarly, now we will solve the 4th row. In the 4th case, the middle digit of the first number is 5 and second number is 0 so we will get 50.

Now, the sum of 1st and 3rd digit in first number will 4 + 6 = 10.

Now, we will subtract 10 from 50 - > (50 – 10) = 40.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve all math riddles correctly in 20 seconds each?

