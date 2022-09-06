Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Viral Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another math picture puzzle that has caused a frenzy all over social media. This delicious-looking ‘apples, bananas, and coconuts’ math picture puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this viral 'apple + banana + coconut' math picture puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve This Picture Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Math Riddle with Answers

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Row 1: There are three apples which equals to 30.

So, we get 3 apples = 30, if we divide both sides by 3 then we get the result that 1 apple is equal to 10. Now, we will use this value of 1 apple to solve the next row of the problem.

Row 2: Now, we have 1 apple + 1 bunch of bananas + 1 bunch of bananas = 18. We know that 1 apple equals 10, so we apply that and subtract from the total of 18 and we get 8.

However now, the equation gets a bit complicated. Many people will count each bunch of bananas as 1 banana. However, we will count each banana in the picture puzzle which means that there 4 bananas in each bunch. Each bunch equals to 8 and each banana equals to 1. So, now we know that the value of 1 banana is 1.

Row 3: Now, we got 1 bunch of bananas which contains 4 bananas – full coconut = 2.

We already know that value of 1 banana is 1. So, we apply the value of 1 banana to the bunch of 4 bananas and subtract from 2.

4 bananas – full coconut = 2 and we get the value of full coconut which is 2.

Therefore, so far, we have solved that the value of 1 apple is 10, the value of 1 banana is 1, and the value of 1 full coconut is 2. Moving ahead, now we solve the next row to figure out the final answer to this picture puzzle.

Row 4: Now, we reach the final question of the puzzle where we need to find out the total sum of the final equation. Hence, we apply the values of each item that we have ascertained from the previous rows of this puzzle to find out the final sum.

Now, this is where 99% of people fail to find the right answer. Notice, that the coconut in the last equation is not a full coconut. It is a half coconut. Hence, we apply the values accordingly. The value of 1 full coconut was 2 so the value of half coconut will be 1.

Also, many would in the rush to solve the equation would miss that we got only three bananas in the last equation. So, we recall that value of 1 banana was 1. Hence, the final equation after applying the values will be as follows:

1 half coconut + 1 apple + 1 bunch of 3 bananas =?

1 + 10 + 3 =?

=> 14

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?

Check out more amazing tricky math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Coconut Tree + Flowerpot + Teacup Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Also Read: Math Riddle with Answer: Can You Solve These Math Puzzles in 20 Seconds?

Also Read: Math Riddle with Answer: Can You Solve These Tricky Math Puzzles?

Also Read: Math Riddle Genius Test: Can you join all 9 dots with 4 lines in this viral puzzle?

Also Read: Math Riddle with Answer: Can Solve This Tricky Math Puzzle in 5 minutes?

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Are you Genius? Find All Missing Numbers