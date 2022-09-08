Math Riddles: Viral ‘Heart’ Picture Puzzle, Only Genius Can Solve

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another math picture puzzle which is all over the social media. This only for genius ‘Heart’ math picture puzzle has attracted more millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this ‘Heart’ math picture puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Heart Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Math Riddles: Heart Puzzle with Answer

Row 1: There are three hearts with arrows which equals to 24.

So, we get 3 hearts with arrows= 24, if we divide both sides by 3 then we get the result that 1 heart with arrow is equal to 8. So, we have 8 + 8 + 8 = 24. Now, we will use this value of 1 heart with arrow to solve the next rows of the problem.

Row 3 & 4: Next, we will add both equations of these two rows. There are (1 pair of hearts + 1 heart with arrow + 1 diamond = 24) in row 3 and (1 pair of hearts + 1 pair of hearts – 1 diamond = 20) in row 4.

First, we add the sum total of both equations and get 44. Next, we cancel diamonds in each equation above. Rest, we got 3 pairs of hearts and 1 heart with arrow which gives a total of 6 hearts and 1 heart with arrow. Now, we already know the value of 1 heart with arrow equals to 8. We apply the values accordingly.

Now, we have 6 hearts + 1 heart with arrow = 44

=> 6 hearts = 36

=> 1 heart = 6

Now, so far, we have ascertained that 1 heart equals to 6 and 1 heart with arrow equals to 8. Now, we will apply these values in the row 3 equation.

Row 3: Now, in this equation, we have 1 pair of hearts + 1 heart with arrow + 1 diamond = 24

=> 2 (6) + 8 + 1 diamond = 24

=> 1 diamond = 24 – 12 – 8 = 4

Now, we have found out that the value of 1 heart is 6, the value of 1 heart with arrow is 8, and the value of 1 diamond is 4. Now, we will apply these values to solve the row 2 equation.

Row 2: In this equation, we have (1 couple with a heart) + (1 couple with a heart) = 2 (1 heart with arrow inside 1 diamond)

=> 2 x (Couple with a heart) = 2 (1 heart with arrow + 1 diamond)

=> 2 (Couple with a heart) = 2 (4 + 8)

=> 2 (Couple with a heart) = 24

=> 1 Couple with a heart = 12

So, now we have found that the value of 1 heart is 6, the value of 1 heart with arrow is 8, the value of 1 diamond is 4, and the value of 1 couple with a heart is 12. Moving ahead, now we solve next row to figure out the final answer of this picture puzzle.

Hence, we will apply the values accordingly in the final equation and solve it using BODMAS.

Row 5: Now, we have 1 couple with a diamond + (1 heart + 1 heart with arrow) x (1 heart + 1 diamond) = ?

This is tricky. Let us solve step-by-step.

=> 1 Couple with a Diamond = 1 Couple with a Heart – 1 Heart + 1 Diamond

=> 1 Couple with a Diamond = 12 – 6 + 4 = 10

Now, we will apply all the values that we have ascertained in the previous equations.

1 couple with a diamond + (1 heart x 1 heart with arrow) x (1 heart x 1 diamond) = ?

10 + (6 + 8) x (6 + 4) = ?

10 + 14 x 10 = ?

Apply BODMAS

10 + 140 = 150

Answer is 150

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math picture puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?

