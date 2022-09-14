Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Viral ‘Leopard, Cat, Rat’ Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Math Riddles: Leopard, Cat, Rat Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Leopard, Cat, Rat Math Puzzle with Answers

Row 1: There are two leopards that equals to 30.

1 Leopard + 1 Leopard = 30

=> 2 (Leopards) = 30

=> 1 Leopard = 30 / 2

=> 1 Leopard = 15

Now, we will use the value of 1 Leopard to solve the next rows of problems.

Row 2: Now, we have 2 Cats that equals to 12.

1 Cat + 1 Cat = 12

=> 2 (Cats) = 12

=> 1 Cat = 12 / 2

=> 1 Cat = 6

Now, we will use the value of 1 Cat to solve the next rows of problems.

Row 3: Let’s figure out the value of 1 Rat from this equation.

1 Rat + 1 Rat x 3 = 12

=> 1 Rat + 3 Rats = 12

=> 4 Rats = 12

=> 1 Rat = 12 / 4

=> 1 Rat = 3

Therefore, so far, we have solved that the value of 1 Leopard is 15, the value of 1 Cat is 6, and the value of 1 Rat is 3. Moving ahead, now we solve next row to figure out the final answer of this picture puzzle.

Row 4: Now, we reach the final question of the puzzle where we need to find out what the total of the final equation. Hence, we apply the values of each item that we have ascertained from the previous rows of this puzzle to find out the final sum.

Now, this is where 99% people fail to find the right answer. Notice, there is a tail of cat with the leopard and then there is a mouse as well as tail of leopard with the cat. We will break up the equation to get better understanding and application of values that we have ascertained in the previous equations.

(1 Leopard + 1 Cat Tail) + (1 Cat + 1 Rat + 1 Leopard Tail) x (1 Rat) = ?

=> (1 Leopard + 1 Cat) + (1 Cat + 1 Rat + 1 Leopard) x (1 Rat) = ?

=> (15 + 6) + (6 + 3 + 15) x (3) = ?

=> 21 + 24 x 3 = ?

=> Apply BODMAS

=> 21 + 72 = ?

=> 93

Final Answer is 93

