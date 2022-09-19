Math Riddles: Solve these Tricky Logic Puzzles in 20 seconds each

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles which are all over social media. These Tricky Logic Math Puzzles have attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these tricky math puzzles? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Tricky Logic Puzzles

Math Puzzle #1

Math Puzzle #2

Math Puzzle #3

Math Puzzle #4

Math Puzzle #5

Tricky Math Puzzles with Answers

Math Puzzles #1

Answer: 191

Triangle with 11 = 5 x 2 + 1

Triangle with 23 = 11 x 2 + 1

Triangle with 47 = 23 x 2 + 1

Triangle with 95 = 47 x 2 + 1

Triangle with ?? = 95 x 2 + 1

Math Puzzles #2

Answer: 6

Box 1:

7 + 12 + 15 = 34

3 + 4 = 7

Box 2:

9 + 8 + 17 = 34

3 + 4 = 7

Box 3:

3 + 16 + 11 = 30

3 + 0 = 3

Box 4:

15 + 6 + 21 = 42

4 + 2 = 6

Math Puzzles #3

Answer: 34

First Row: 5 x 4 – 2 = 18

Second Row: 7 x 4 – 3 = 25

Third Row: 8 x 5 – 6 = ?? = 34

Math Puzzles #4

Answer: 57

Starting clockwise:

Math Puzzles #5

Answer: 40

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

