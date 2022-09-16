Math Riddles with Answers: Can You Solve These Tricky Math Puzzles?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles which are all over social media. These 'only for genius' math puzzles have attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these tricky math puzzles? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Puzzles

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Math Picture Puzzle #2

Math Picture Puzzle #3

Math Picture Puzzle #4

Math Picture Puzzle #5

Tricky Math Puzzles with Answers

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: 50

Row1: 3 x 2 + 4 = 10

Row2: 4 x 3 + 5 = 17

Row3: 5 x 4 + 6 = 26

Row4: 6 x 5 + 7 = 37

Row5: 7 x 6 + 8 = 50

Math Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: 6

We will apply formula: X * Y + (X + 1) = Result

=> 6 x 9 + (6 + 1) = 61

=> 5 x 8 + (5 + 1) = 46

=> 4 x 7 + (4 + 1) = 33

=> 3 x 6 + (3 + 1) = 22

=> 1 x 4 + (1 + 1) = 6

Math Picture Puzzle #3

Answer: 48

We will apply formula X * X – 1 = Result

=> 2 x 2 -1 = 3

=> 3 x 3 – 1 = 8

=> 4 x 4 – 1 = 15

=> 5 x 5 – 1 = 24

=> 7 x 7 – 1 = 48

Math Picture Puzzle #4

Answer: 143547

Row1:

First Two Digits: 5 x 3 = 15

First and Last Digits: 5 x 2 = 10

Now, we add the products: 15 + 10 = 25 and subtract second digit from it so it will 25 – 3 = 22

Now, we combine all the products and difference, hence we get 151022

Similarly, we will solve Row5:

First Two Digits: 7 x 2 = 14

First and Last Digits: 7 x 5 = 35

Now, we add the products: 14 + 35 = 49 and subtract second digit from it so it will 49 - 2 = 47

Now, we combine all the products and difference, hence we get 143547.

Math Picture Puzzle #5

Answer: 25

=> 9 x 10 + 1 = 91

=> 8 x 9 + 2 + 1 = 75

=> 7 x 8 + 3 + 2 = 61

=> 6 x 7 + 4 + 3 = 49

=> 5 x 6 + 5 + 4 = 39

Similarly, there should have been:

=> 4 x 5 + 6 + 5 = 31

Well, now we figure the last equation with this information.

=> 3 x 4 + 7 + 6 = 25

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

Check out more amazing tricky math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Viral ‘Apple, Banana, Orange’ Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Viral ‘Leopard, Cat, Rat’ Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Viral ‘Caterpillar, Clock, Flower’ Picture Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

... and many more!