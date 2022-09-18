Math Riddles: Find Missing Numbers in these Tricky Logic Math Puzzles

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another set of math puzzles which are all over social media. These Tricky Logic Math Puzzles have attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these tricky math puzzles? You have 20 seconds for each!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Puzzles

Math Puzzles #1

Math Puzzles #2

Math Puzzles #3

Math Puzzles #4

Math Puzzles #5

Tricky Math Puzzles with Answers

Math Puzzles #1

Answer: 20

First circle: 5 x 2 – 4 = 6

Second circle: 7 x 3 – 6 = 15

Third circle: 6 x 2 – 2 = 10

Fourth circle: 3 x 8 – 4 = ?? = 20

Math Puzzles #2

Answer: 6

Image A: 8 + 8 – 5 + 5 = 6

Image B: 9 + 9 – 6 + 6 = 6

Image C: 9 + 8 – 5 + 6 = ?? = 6

Math Puzzles #3

Answer: 18

Image A: (8 - 4) x (3 + 2) = 20

Image B: (10 – 7) x (3 + 1) = 12

Image C: (9 – 3) x (1 + 2) = ?? = 18

Math Puzzles #4

Answer: 21

It is a Fibonacci series.

0 + 1 = 1

1 + 1 = 2

1 + 3 = 2

2 + 3 = 5

3 + 5 = 8

5 + 8 = 13

8 + 13 = ?? = 21

Math Puzzles #5

Answer: 72

Triangle A: (3 + 4) x (3 + 6) = 63

Triangle B: (1 + 5) x (1 + 7) = 48

Triangle C: (4 + 2) x (4 + 8) = ?? = 72

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

