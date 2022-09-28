Math Riddles: Most Difficult Algebra Math Puzzle, Check Your IQ

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you the most difficult Algebra Math puzzle which is all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve these hard math puzzles? You have 20 seconds each!

Math Riddles: Tricky Math Logic Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Tricky Math Logic Puzzles Solution

Answer: 26

We will start solving each section of the circle.

Similarly, we solve the next section.

Similarly, we solve the other section.

Now, we have figured out how each of the sections has been solved. Now, we apply the same logic to find out the missing number.

So, we solved the most difficult algebra puzzle. Here is the solved version.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this magic square correctly in 20 seconds?

