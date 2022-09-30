Math Riddles: Find the Value of X, Difficult Math Puzzles

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you the most difficult Find the Missing Numbers Math puzzle that is all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this difficult math puzzle in less than 1 minute?

Math Riddles: Find The Missing Numbers Math Logic Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Tricky Math Logic Puzzles Solution

Answer: 8.5

After naming with boxes, we get that:

a + b + c = 7

d + e – f = 9

x + g – h = 10

a + d + x = 15

b + e – g = 2

c – f + h = 6

Let us add all these equations.

a + b + c + d + e – f + x + g – h + a + d + x + b + e – g + c – f + h = (7 + 9 + 10 + 15 + 2 + 6)

a + b + c + d + e – f + x + g – h + a + d + x + b + e – g + c – f + h = 49

We cancel g and h. Moving on, we add positives and negatives. We get:

=> a + b + c + d + e – f + x + a + d + x + b + e + c – f = 49

=> 2a + 2b + 2c + 2d + 2e – 2f + 2x = 49

We notice that both the LHS and RHS are divisible by 2. We divide them all by 2 to simply the equations.

=> a + b + c + d + e – f + x = 24.5

Now, earlier we have ascertained from the image that a + b + c = 7 and d + e – f = 9

We apply the values accordingly, and we get:

=> 16 + x = 24.5

=> x = 25.4 – 16

=> x = 8.5

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this logic puzzle correctly in less than 1 minute?

