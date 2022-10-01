Math Riddles: Find the Next Shape in this Logical Reasoning series

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you the most difficult Find the Missing Numbers Math puzzle which is all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this difficult Logical Reasoning series in 20 seconds each?

Math Riddles: Find the Next Shape | Logical Reasoning series

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Math Riddles: Find the Next Shape Answers

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: E

We notice the number of dots in each square. There are 5 dots in the first square, 7 dots in the second square, 5 dots again in the third square, and 7 dots in the fourth square. Hence, the next shape in the series will be a square with 5 dots.

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: C

We will start by observing the tiny squares in the center of each image. We see that the square in the middle of the first square is shaded, the tiny square in the middle of the second square is non-shaded, the tiny square in the middle of the third square is shaded, and the tiny square in the center of the fourth square is not shaded. Hence, we rule out that the image in the place of the question mark shall have a shaded tiny square in the center. Therefore, we know that option D is not a possibility.

Next, we notice that the tiny dots are moving one place clockwise with each image. Starting with the first image, the dot is on the bottom left. It moves to the top left in the second image. It moves to the top right in the third image. It moves to the bottom left in the fourth image. Hence, we figure the dot shall be again on the bottom left in the missing figure. Hence, we rule that options A and E cannot be a possibility. Now, we are left with options B and C.

We notice the black squares in each image. They are moving alternate places in each image. Accordingly, we figure that the missing figure shape shall have the black square on the top right. Therefore, the final and right figure shape is option C.

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: E

We start by observing the position of the unshaded triangle in each image. In the first image, the unshaded triangle is in the middle top. In the second image, it is in the bottom right corner. In the third image, it is on the middle left side. In the fourth image, it is in the top right corner. So, we have noticed that the unshaded triangle is moving two places with each image (starting with the position in the first image). Hence, by that logic, the missing figure shape shall have the unshaded triangle on the middle bottom of the square which helps in eliminating options A and C.

Moving on, we observe the position of black triangles in each image. Compared to the first image, the black triangle in the second image flips 180 degrees. In the third image, the triangle has moved one place up. In the fourth image, the triangle has turned 90 degrees. Hence, we figure option B cannot be a possibility. We are left with options D and E.

Now, we also notice that in the second and third images, though the triangle moves one place up, it does not change its direction or flip. Hence, we can say that the triangle in the fourth image shall move one place to the top right, but it will not change its direction or flip. This leaves us with option E.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these Logical Reasoning series correctly in 20 seconds each?

Check out more math puzzles!

