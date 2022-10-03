Math Riddles: Solve this Genius Geometry Puzzle in 60 seconds

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you the Genius Geometry Math puzzle which is all over social media. This tricky math logic puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this Genius Geometry Math Puzzle in 20 seconds each?

Math Riddles: Genius Geometry Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Tricky Genius Geometry Math Puzzle Solution

Solution:

First, we will label the shapes. Triangles are X, Squares are Y, and Circles are Z.

Row #1: X + Y + Z = 10

Row #2: Z + Y – X = 6

Row #3: Z + X – Y = 4

Now, from Row #1 and Row #2 equations, if we cancel the positive and negative X’s, we get:

=> 2 (Y + Z) = 16

=> Y + Z = 8

Now, we can apply this finding in the Row #1 equation:

X + Y + Z = 10

=> X + 8 = 10

=> X = 10 – 8 = 2

So, we figured the value of each triangle is 2.

Moving on, now if we cancel the positive and negative X’s and Y’s from the Row #2 and Row #3 equations:

=> 2 (Z) = 10

=> Z = 10 / 2 = 5

So, we figured that the value of each circle is 5.

Moving on, we apply the findings of X and Z in the Row #1 equation:

X + Y + Z = 10

=> 2 + Y + 5 = 10

=> Y + 7 = 10

=> Y = 10 – 7 = 3

Now, we have also figured that the value of each square is 3.

Let us summarize, Triangles = X = 2, Squares = Y = 3, and Circles = Z = 5.

Let us solve the Row #4 equation now. Tricky, right?

Solution 1: In method 1, we can consider that there are two circles, hence we multiply.

Solution 2: In method 2, we can consider that the circles are in exponential format.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these Logical Reasoning series correctly in 20 seconds each?

