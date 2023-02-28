Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Find the Hidden Candy among the Blue Flowers Bunch within 9 seconds?

Do you ever have that flower-shaped sugar candies? The perfect blend of colours always turned it impossible to find the difference between real and candy. And to complete the undone solve this brain teaser. A brain teaser usually tests your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to action, spot the sugar candy or the odd flower in the bunch of blue flowers.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the Sugar Candy hidden in the Blue Flower Bunch?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the hidden odd flower in the bunch. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Cinderella ate a Poisoned apple! Can you find the odd apple in the Bushel within 7 seconds?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd flower in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, oh now it's just 9 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find all the mistakes hidden on the Dinner Table within 7 minutes? Hurry Up!

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 28 flowers divided into 7 columns and 4 rows. Go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd flower or sugar candy in the picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh to enjoy more of these and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: It is impossible to find the odd scoop of ice cream in the picture in 9 seconds. Try Your Luck!





