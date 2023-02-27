Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Cinderella ate a Poisoned apple! Can you find the odd apple in the Bushel within 7 seconds?

Cinderella faced too many difficulties, some even took a toll on her life. However, you have a chance to help her by identifying the odd apple possibly the poisoned one in this Brain Teaser. A brain teaser usually tests your abilities like creativity and observational skills along with mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to action, spot the odd apple in the bunch.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the image of an odd apple in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd apple in the bushel. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd apple in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much let’s make it 7 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 32 apples divided into 8 columns and 4 rows. Now, go through all the rows and columns to spot the odd apple in the picture. Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the image of the odd apple in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

