Brain Teaser For IQ Test: It is impossible to find the odd scoop of ice cream in the picture in 9 seconds. Try Your Luck!

Ohhh…. Sweet Saturday on a note of more sweetness with this Ice cream Brain Teaser. A brain teaser usually tests your abilities like creativity and observational skills along with mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to action, spot the odd scoop of ice cream in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the hidden odd scoop of ice cream in the picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to solve this Picture Puzzle. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd scoop of ice cream in the picture puzzle. Easy.

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much let’s make it 9 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises 15 ice cream scoops divided into 5 columns and 3 rows. And, I think probably it is vanilla with some strawberry syrup. Now, go through all the rows and columns to spot the odd scoop.

Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find out the odd scoop of ice cream.

Source: Brightside.com

