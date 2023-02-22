Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Are You Smart Enough to find all the mistakes in the Living Room within 3 Minutes?

The living room, the most important part of the house needs to be organized and not messy like this one. Well, this is even what you have to do in this brain teaser. A brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now, get into action and find all the 7 mistakes in the Living Room Picture

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find out what’s wrong with the Living Room Picture?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they occasionally also require excellent qualitative and quantitative skills. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find the mistake in the Living Room. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus all around.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the mistakes in the Living Room Picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 120 seconds, oh that’s too less let’s make it 180 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a man lying on the couch while a kid is sitting on the floor. To ease your task, just divide the image with an imaginary line and go through all rows and columns to not miss any clues. Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find out all the mistakes in the Living Room Picture.

Source: Brightside.com

One additional mistake in the picture is the upside-down painting on the wall.

NOTE: The mistakes or anomalies in the Living Room picture can vary.

