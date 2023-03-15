Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2% Of Genius Can Find Name of the Murderer With This Note Found At Crime Scene. Try Your Skills!

Ronald Green, a wealthy man who lived in a stunning home on Baker Street, has just been abducted. Police at the scene of the crime, he discovers a note written by Mr. Green. And you have to find the name of the Murderer in this brain teaser. This brain teaser will test abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, your task is to find the odd purse hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Name of The Murderer in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the name of the murderer in the picture puzzle. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the name of the murderer in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 2 minutes, and you have already lost 10 seconds while reading this.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a man holding a note found at the crime scene. And note reads: “First of January, Fourth of October, Fifth of March, Third of June.”

Your task is to find the murderer. And to conclude your task, go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

The suspects were as follows:

Jack Green, the son, and heir of the property

John Jacobson, an employee of Mr. Green

June Green, Green’s wife

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the murderer in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Let’s read the clue:

First of January: J

Fourth of October: O

Fifth of March: H

Third of June: N

And together it says, JOHN

