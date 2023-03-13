Brain Teaser For IQ Test: What’s Pumba From Simba doing here among Tarzan? Dare You find him within 70 seconds?

Do you remember Pumba and Timon from Simba? It seems Pumba is lost and stuck among Tarzan. So, in this brain teaser, your task is to find Pumbaa hidden in the picture. This brain teaser will test abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, your task is to find Pumba hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find Pumba hidden in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find Pumba in the picture puzzle. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Lost Crown! Can you Find the Missing Crown of the King within 25 seconds in the picture?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find Pumba hidden in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 1.5 minutes, and you have already lost 70 seconds while reading this.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the odd letter hidden among the I’s within 18 seconds?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a scene from Tarzan. Your task is to find Pumba hidden somewhere in the room. And to conclude your task, divide the image into sections(imaginary) and go through all the rows and columns, use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

Pumba is unfortunate because his name means "stupid" or "slow-witted" in Swahili. Despite not being the brightest bulb, he is a devoted friend who can pack a punch.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: It's A Dare For You To Find the Red Ruby Woo Lipstick hidden in Kitchen within 36 seconds. Try Your Luck!

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find Pumba in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Bookmark JagranJosh to enjoy more of these, and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: What is so mysterious about this Attic? Can You Find All the Hidden Mistakes in this picture within 19 seconds?