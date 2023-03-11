Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Lost Crown! Can you Find the Missing Crown of the King within 25 seconds in the picture?

A crown is an ornament worn on the head to symbolize authority, legitimacy, tradition, or victory. And your task is to find the King’s headgear in this brain teaser. A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, coming back to action, your task is to find the king’s crown in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Lost Crown in the Picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the lost crown of the king in the picture. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the lost crown of the king in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 30 seconds, and you have already lost five seconds while reading this.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a kid's bedroom. And your task is to find the missing crown in the picture. And to conclude your task, divide the image into sections(imaginary) and go through all the rows and columns, use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

The King’s crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies! The crown contains some of the most famous jewels in the collection.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the King’s Crown in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

