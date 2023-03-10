Brain Teaser For IQ Test: It's A Dare For You To Find the Red Ruby Woo Lipstick hidden in Kitchen within 36 seconds. Try Your Luck!

Lipstick has played an important role in music subcultures and fashion trends over the years. It owns the power to dramatically change the mood and make one feel good, confident professional, and creative, and is also a form of self-expression. And here in this brain teaser, you have to find my lost Red Ruby Woo lipstick. This brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, coming back to action, your task is to find the lost lipstick hidden in the image of the kitchen.

Can You Find the Hidden Lipstick in the Kitchen Image?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the hidden lipstick. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the kitchen in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 50 seconds, ohh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 36 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a modern kitchen with lipstick hidden. And your task is to find the lipstick in the picture. And to conclude your task, divide the image into sections(imaginary) and go through all the rows and columns, use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

Hazel Bishop, a female chemist who developed the formula while working in a dermatologist's lab following World War II, invented the first long-wear lipstick. In 1923, a tube-style swivel-up lipstick made its debut. Lipstick was first made popular by Greta Garbo, according to legend.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the Red Ruby Woo lipstick in the Kitchen image.

