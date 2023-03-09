Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Spot ‘Dory’ from Finding Nemo within 30 seconds in this picture? Try Your Luck!

The little clown fish Nemo is lost, and Dory the blue fish helped him to unite with his parents. And now your task is to Dory, the blue fish in this scene from Moana. A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues.

Source: Brightside.com

Do you see an intruder from Finding Nemo in this Moana picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find dory, the blue fish. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find Dory, the blue fish in the image. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you have 40 seconds, and now you’re only left with 30 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a scene from the movie Moana. And to complete your task, divide the image into sections(imaginary) and go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

When Gramma Tala's and when she was laying on her deathbed, she placed the heart of Te Fiti inside it before handing it to Moana. Moana put it around her neck when she realized what she must do to save her island and its people, with the heart safely around the neck.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the Dory from Finding Nemo in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

