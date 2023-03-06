Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find Aladin's hidden magical Lamp in the Beast and Beauty image within 30 seconds?

A young orphan, Aladin, who gets bullied by his peers, finds a magic lamp that changes his life. Thereafter, he sets off on a series of adventures and uses the lamp to defeat the evil Ringmaster. And in this brain teaser, you have to find the lost magical lamp in the image. A brain teaser usually tests your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find Aladin Magic Lamp in this Beauty and Beast Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the magic lamp in the picture. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the power and abilities of the brain.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the Odd bunny hidden in the Nest within 11 seconds?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the magic lamp in this picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 50 seconds, ohh that’s too much let’s make it 30 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For Fun: When I was 2, my sister was Half My Age. Now at 5 can you find the age of my sister hidden in the picture?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a piece from the film Beauty and the Beast. Simply divide the image into sections and go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The Beast was a young prince who lost his father, and whose mother had to wage war to defend his kingdom. The queen left him in the care of an evil fairy, who tried to marry him and when he refused, she transformed him into a beast. And he can only be freed by True Love.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find Pascal, the chameleon in the picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh, and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the hidden chameleon within 30 seconds in the Toy Story image?