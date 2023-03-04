Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the Odd bunny hidden in the Nest within 11 seconds?

Bunnies are the most adorable creatures on earth, but tough to catch. And this brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to actions find the odd image of the bunny in the picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the odd bunny in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd image of the bunny in the picture. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the power and abilities of the brain.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: DANGER! Can You Find All The Life-Threatening Mistakes in the Baby Nursery Picture within 3 Minutes?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd bunny in this picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 15 seconds, and you have already used 4 seconds.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For Fun: Joey The Hungry Giraffe is Missing! Can You Find him in the Tower within 11 seconds?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 40 bunnies divided into 8 columns and 5 rows. Now go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

A female rabbit may be colloquially known as a “bunny,” the technical term for a female rabbit is a “doe,” and an adult rabbit may also be called a “coney.”

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd bunny in the picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh, and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Are You A Genius to find all the 10 Mistakes in the Bedroom Picture within 70 Seconds?